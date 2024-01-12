trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708882
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking: America-UK attack on Houthi terrorists

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us
The United States and Britain have launched attacks against sites linked to Houthi terrorists in Yemen. Iran-backed Houthi rebels began targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

All Videos

PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon9:30
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Play Icon0:43
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Play Icon0:42
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
Play Icon1:12
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic
Play Icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic

Trending Videos

PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
play icon9:30
PM Modi's audio message before Prana Pratishtha
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
play icon0:43
Invitation to Ambedkar's family for Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
play icon0:42
Boycott Maldives: Maldives President Moizzu's big statement amid dispute with India
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
play icon1:12
Delhi Police Braces High Alert for Republic Day 2024 Celebrations
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic
Houthi rebels,yemen's houthi rebels claim attack on israel,yemen houthi rebels,Houthi,houthis attack on israel,Houthis,yemen houthis attack israel,yemen houthi rebels attack israel,houthi rebels red sea,houthi rebels attack us ship,houthis drone attacks red sea,Yemen Houthis,Houthi movement,houthi rebels drone attack,houthi rebels attack ship,houthis yemen,houthi attacks red sea,houthi attack us navy,houthis us attacks red sea,