Breaking: Big revelation on Asraf's brother-in-law Saddam, used to help Atiq's wife Shaista and Zainab

|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Breaking: A big revelation has been made on Ashraf's brother-in-law Saddam, Saddam used to help Atiq's wife Shaista and Zainab. And he wanted to marry Anam, which made his girlfriend angry. And he informed the police about Saddam.
All Videos

CM Biren Singh Vows To Find Culprits And Bring Justice, Amid Outrage Over Manipur Students’ Killing
play icon1:16
CM Biren Singh Vows To Find Culprits And Bring Justice, Amid Outrage Over Manipur Students’ Killing
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:16
World Cup 2023: "Last Two And Half Years Have Taught Me A Lot" Virat Kohli On Angry Celebrations
Jaipur Murder: Uproar after murder of youth in Jaipur, life taken after minor dispute
play icon4:26
Jaipur Murder: Uproar after murder of youth in Jaipur, life taken after minor dispute
Breaking: Lift fell from 13th floor in Ahmedabad, three workers died in the accident
play icon0:51
Breaking: Lift fell from 13th floor in Ahmedabad, three workers died in the accident
The biggest operation against terrorism in Delhi
play icon2:40
The biggest operation against terrorism in Delhi

