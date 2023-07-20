trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637758
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking: CM Eknath Shinde arrived to visit the landslide site in Raigad

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Maharashtra Landslide Breaking: CM Eknath Shinde from Maharashtra arrived in Raigad to visit the landslide site. Here the CM has taken stock of the situation. Let us tell you that 25 houses have come in the landslide here, in which more than 100 people got buried. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
play icon11:27
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
play icon1:24
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
play icon1:49
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
play icon11:27
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
play icon1:24
Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
play icon1:49
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
raigad landslide,Raigad,hindi news live,mumbai monsoon alert,marathi news,rain updates,Eknath Shinde,IMD Rain Alert,live hindi news,Hindi News,Rain update,Latest News,Maharashtra,Landslide hits Maharashtra’s Raigad,4 dead,several trapped,Chief Minister Shinde reaches spot,Maharashtra news,landslide in raigad,irshalwadi village,महाराष्‍ट्र के रायगढ़ में लैंडस्लाइड,मलबे में दबा इरशालवाड़ी गांव,Maharashtra,landslide in raigad village,