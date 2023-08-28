trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654519
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking: Dedication, passion made Neeraj Chopra a champion– PM Modi

|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Congratulating Neeraj Chopra, PM Modi posted that the talented Neeraj Chopra sets an example of excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not only a champion in athletics but also a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sporting world. Congratulations to her for winning gold in the World Athletics Championships.
Follow Us

All Videos

Japan Mission Moon: After Russia in the race for the moon, 'Japan' gets a shock!
play icon3:47
Japan Mission Moon: After Russia in the race for the moon, 'Japan' gets a shock!
Big Update on Chandrayaan-3!
play icon12:42
Big Update on Chandrayaan-3!
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:9
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin on the last Monday of 'Saawan', how to perform Abhishek
play icon4:22
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin on the last Monday of 'Saawan', how to perform Abhishek
Neeraj Chopra became world champion by defeating Pakistani player
play icon1:45
Neeraj Chopra became world champion by defeating Pakistani player

Trending Videos

Japan Mission Moon: After Russia in the race for the moon, 'Japan' gets a shock!
play icon3:47
Japan Mission Moon: After Russia in the race for the moon, 'Japan' gets a shock!
Big Update on Chandrayaan-3!
play icon12:42
Big Update on Chandrayaan-3!
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:9
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin on the last Monday of 'Saawan', how to perform Abhishek
play icon4:22
Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin on the last Monday of 'Saawan', how to perform Abhishek
Neeraj Chopra became world champion by defeating Pakistani player
play icon1:45
Neeraj Chopra became world champion by defeating Pakistani player
Breaking News,Neeraj Chopra,neeraj chopra javelin throw,neeraj chopra world athletics,neeraj chopra world athletics championship,Neeraj Chopra gold,neeraj chopra tokyo olympics,Gold Medal,neeraj chopra wins gold,Neeraj Chopra Javelin,neeraj chopra live match,neeraj chopra latest news,gold medal neeraj chopra,Neeraj Chopra World Championship,neeraj chopra win gold medal,javelin throw neeraj chopra,Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships,