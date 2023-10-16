trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676064
Breaking Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Army captures 210 Hamas terrorists

|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Israel-Palestine War: The Israeli army has taken major action in the West Bank. Israeli army has arrested 360 wanted people from the West Bank. Of which 210 are associated with Hamas.
After Hamas, now Hezbollah, Israel's big action on target.
After Hamas, now Hezbollah, Israel's big action on target.
Joe Biden Warned Israel that if it captures Gaza, it would be a big mistake.
Joe Biden Warned Israel that if it captures Gaza, it would be a big mistake.
Preparation for final strike on Gaza, tanks deployed on the border
Preparation for final strike on Gaza, tanks deployed on the border
Scene of devastation everywhere in Gaza
Scene of devastation everywhere in Gaza
This is not a ceasefire and humanitarian aid – Benjamin Netanyahu
This is not a ceasefire and humanitarian aid – Benjamin Netanyahu

