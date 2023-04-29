NewsVideos
Breaking: Mafia Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10 years, Ghazipur MP-MLA court sentenced

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Breaking News: MP-MLA Special Court of Ghazipur has sentenced 10 years in Mafia Mukhtar Ansari Gangster Act.

