NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking: Mayawati came in support of the Central Government, said a big thing about the new Parliament House and the President!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
BSP supremo Mayawati has given a big statement amidst the ongoing political turmoil regarding the new Parliament building. Supporting the central government, he wrote in a tweet that whether it was the government of the Congress party at the center earlier or now of the BJP, the BSP has always stood above party politics and supported them on issues related to the country and public interest.

All Videos

New Parliament Building matter reaches SC
4:20
New Parliament Building matter reaches SC
Parineeti Chopra Sighted Visiting Maddock Films
0:34
Parineeti Chopra Sighted Visiting Maddock Films
Heavy Political Ruckus over New Parliament Building Inauguration
21:8
Heavy Political Ruckus over New Parliament Building Inauguration
Jacqueline Fernandez Photographed In Casual Attire At The Mumbai Airport
0:39
Jacqueline Fernandez Photographed In Casual Attire At The Mumbai Airport
Massive fire broke out in a 7-storey building in Sydney, relief work underway
6:0
Massive fire broke out in a 7-storey building in Sydney, relief work underway

Trending Videos

4:20
New Parliament Building matter reaches SC
0:34
Parineeti Chopra Sighted Visiting Maddock Films
21:8
Heavy Political Ruckus over New Parliament Building Inauguration
0:39
Jacqueline Fernandez Photographed In Casual Attire At The Mumbai Airport
6:0
Massive fire broke out in a 7-storey building in Sydney, relief work underway
new Parliament building,new parliament building india,new parliament building india update,new parliament of india,New Parliament,Parliament building,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building delhi,Mayawati,new parliament india,New Parliament House,mayawati on new parliament building,new parliament building update,modi new parliament building,new parliament building cost,new parliament building inauguration date,