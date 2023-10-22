trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678402
Breaking News: 10 people died of heart attack in Gujarat

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Garba is organized on a large scale in Gujarat on the occasion of Navratri. Meanwhile, a bad news is coming out. A major accident has occurred in Gujarat while playing Garba. 10 people have died tragically in the last 24 hours.
