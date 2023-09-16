trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663128
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: 8 killed in lift collapse in Amrapali building of Greater Noida

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
A major accident occurred when a passenger lift fell from a building in Greater Noida. The passenger lift of Amrapali building fell near a statue. According to the information received, 8 people have died in this accident.
Follow Us

All Videos

Telangana NIA Raid At ISIS Hideout: NIA raid in Telangana in case related to ISIS
play icon2:23
Telangana NIA Raid At ISIS Hideout: NIA raid in Telangana in case related to ISIS
Baramulla Encounter: Baramulla-Army killed terrorist
play icon9:32
Baramulla Encounter: Baramulla-Army killed terrorist
Gujarat Breaking: Tension between two communities after stone pelting during Shivji's yatra in Thasra of Kheda district.
play icon5:19
Gujarat Breaking: Tension between two communities after stone pelting during Shivji's yatra in Thasra of Kheda district.
PM Modi Big News: The world acknowledged Modi's might!
play icon3:31
PM Modi Big News: The world acknowledged Modi's might!
Gujarat Stone Pelting On Shiv Yatra: Stroking while taking out the ride of Shivji in Gujarat
play icon1:52
Gujarat Stone Pelting On Shiv Yatra: Stroking while taking out the ride of Shivji in Gujarat

Trending Videos

Telangana NIA Raid At ISIS Hideout: NIA raid in Telangana in case related to ISIS
play icon2:23
Telangana NIA Raid At ISIS Hideout: NIA raid in Telangana in case related to ISIS
Baramulla Encounter: Baramulla-Army killed terrorist
play icon9:32
Baramulla Encounter: Baramulla-Army killed terrorist
Gujarat Breaking: Tension between two communities after stone pelting during Shivji's yatra in Thasra of Kheda district.
play icon5:19
Gujarat Breaking: Tension between two communities after stone pelting during Shivji's yatra in Thasra of Kheda district.
PM Modi Big News: The world acknowledged Modi's might!
play icon3:31
PM Modi Big News: The world acknowledged Modi's might!
Gujarat Stone Pelting On Shiv Yatra: Stroking while taking out the ride of Shivji in Gujarat
play icon1:52
Gujarat Stone Pelting On Shiv Yatra: Stroking while taking out the ride of Shivji in Gujarat
greater noida lift,Greater Noida police,greater noida lift accident,Greater Noida accident,greater noida news,noida lift news,noida lift accident today,Noida Lift Accident,accident in greater noida,Noida accident,Noida news,noida sector 137 accident,lift accident in noida,greater noida lift accident,Amrapali Building Lift Accident,4 Died In Lift Accident,