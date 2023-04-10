NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: Amritpal's friend Papalpreet arrested, Punjab Police got big success

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Amritpal Singh's friend Papalpreet has been arrested from Punjab. He was caught from Hoshiarpur. Amritpal was seen with him in the video.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Stones were pelted from mosques, police did not dare to stop them, says Ajay Alok
9:42
Taal Thok Ke: Stones were pelted from mosques, police did not dare to stop them, says Ajay Alok
Mamata Banerjee's big statement on Bengal violence
2:40
Mamata Banerjee's big statement on Bengal violence
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson got angry on Mamta's statement
9:45
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson got angry on Mamta's statement
Taal Thok Ke: Anchor's question...if not in India, take out the procession in Pakistan
9:50
Taal Thok Ke: Anchor's question...if not in India, take out the procession in Pakistan
Conspiracy to shake Delhi! 7-8 hand grenades found in Holambi Kalan
1:32
Conspiracy to shake Delhi! 7-8 hand grenades found in Holambi Kalan

Trending Videos

9:42
Taal Thok Ke: Stones were pelted from mosques, police did not dare to stop them, says Ajay Alok
2:40
Mamata Banerjee's big statement on Bengal violence
9:45
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson got angry on Mamta's statement
9:50
Taal Thok Ke: Anchor's question...if not in India, take out the procession in Pakistan
1:32
Conspiracy to shake Delhi! 7-8 hand grenades found in Holambi Kalan
papalpreet arrested,Papalpreet Singh,papalpreet singh interview,papalpreet singh amritpal singh,Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh waris punjab de,papalpreet in delhi,delhi papalpreet,amritpal delhi,amritpal delhi isbt,amritpal friend arrested,Delhi Police,Delhi,delhi police arrests papalpreet,khalistani samarthak,khalistan samarthak,khalistan supporter amritpal singh,Breaking News,Zee News,Punjab Police,