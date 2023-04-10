हिन्दी
Breaking News: Amritpal's friend Papalpreet arrested, Punjab Police got big success
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 10, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Amritpal Singh's friend Papalpreet has been arrested from Punjab. He was caught from Hoshiarpur. Amritpal was seen with him in the video.
