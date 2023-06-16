NewsVideos
Breaking News: Biparjoy's formidable form - storm caught pace, 99 trains canceled

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway informed that 23 trains have been cancelled, 3 trains have been short terminated and 7 trains have been short-originated. With this, 99 trains have been canceled so far. 39 trains are short-terminated. 38 trains have been short-originated. These steps have been taken keeping in mind the safety and precaution of the passengers.

