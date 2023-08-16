trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649822
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: BJP's Central Election Committee meeting, brainstorming on assembly elections to be held in 5 states

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Breaking News: The meeting of BJP's Central Election Committee is going to be held today, in this meeting there will be discussion on the assembly elections to be held in 5 states. Let us tell you that elections are to be held in 5 states at the end of this year.

All Videos

Important meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi, discussion on alliance in Delhi
play icon6:47
 Important meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi, discussion on alliance in Delhi
Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
play icon4:33
Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
play icon2:29
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
play icon5:13
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.
play icon1:39
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.

Trending Videos

Important meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi, discussion on alliance in Delhi
play icon6:47
Important meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi, discussion on alliance in Delhi
Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
play icon4:33
Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
play icon2:29
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
play icon5:13
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.
play icon1:39
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.
BJP,BJP meeting,elections 2023,karnataka election 2023,BJP National Executive Meeting,national executive meeting bjp,bjp cec meeting,bjp national executive meeting pm modi,delhi bjp meeting,BJP Executive Meeting,bjp national executive meeting 2023,bjp national executive meeting delhi,bjp national executive meeting today,BJP's National Executive Meeting,bjp's election meet,bjp cec meeting today,delhi bjp cec meeting,