Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Big news is coming out from Chandigarh. There has been a stir after a bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh. The bomb disposal squad is present on the spot. This entire area has been sealed.
