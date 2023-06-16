NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News : Cyclone Biparjoy knocks in Gujarat, landfall will continue till midnight

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy is now just 20 KM away from Jakhau Port in Gujarat. The time till midnight is said to be more dangerous. The wind speed is said to be 125-135 km. Due to this, 2 to 3 feet high waves can rise in the sea.

All Videos

'Biparjoy' tornado amid heavy rains.. God trust Gujarat tonight
play icon14:8
'Biparjoy' tornado amid heavy rains.. God trust Gujarat tonight
22 people injured due to the havoc of Biparjoy, the cyclonic storm is causing havoc!
play icon5:28
22 people injured due to the havoc of Biparjoy, the cyclonic storm is causing havoc!
Breaking News: PM Modi calls Gujarat CM on Biparjoy storm
play icon3:45
Breaking News: PM Modi calls Gujarat CM on Biparjoy storm
Wrestler Protest Update: Cases filed against wrestlers will be withdrawn soon
play icon1:43
Wrestler Protest Update: Cases filed against wrestlers will be withdrawn soon
Breaking News: Biparjoy's formidable form - storm caught pace, 99 trains canceled
play icon7:13
Breaking News: Biparjoy's formidable form - storm caught pace, 99 trains canceled

Trending Videos

'Biparjoy' tornado amid heavy rains.. God trust Gujarat tonight
play icon14:8
'Biparjoy' tornado amid heavy rains.. God trust Gujarat tonight
22 people injured due to the havoc of Biparjoy, the cyclonic storm is causing havoc!
play icon5:28
22 people injured due to the havoc of Biparjoy, the cyclonic storm is causing havoc!
Breaking News: PM Modi calls Gujarat CM on Biparjoy storm
play icon3:45
Breaking News: PM Modi calls Gujarat CM on Biparjoy storm
Wrestler Protest Update: Cases filed against wrestlers will be withdrawn soon
play icon1:43
Wrestler Protest Update: Cases filed against wrestlers will be withdrawn soon
Breaking News: Biparjoy's formidable form - storm caught pace, 99 trains canceled
play icon7:13
Breaking News: Biparjoy's formidable form - storm caught pace, 99 trains canceled
Wind speed,Wind Speed Damage,damage caused by wind speed,Cyclone Biparjoy,Cyclone Biporjoy,Disaster Management,India,Gujarat,Kutch,cyclone biparjoy landfall,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biporjoy route,biparjoy,Cyclone Biparjoy live news,Gujarat Cyclone News,Cyclone,Cyclone Biparjoy Big News Live,Junagarh,Biparjoy hits Gujarat,trending news,Biparjoy breaking news,pm modi on Biparjoy,Biparjoy news live,Cyclone Biparjoy today Updates,Cyclone Live,live,