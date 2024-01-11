trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708624
BREAKING NEWS : Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR: Strong Tremors Felt Across the Region

Jan 11, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Breaking News: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas on Thursday. According to the details, the earthquake hit Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Tremors were also felt in the South of the Pir Panjal region, prompting heightened awareness and concern among residents.

