BREAKING NEWS: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, lasted for about 20 seconds

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. The earthquake lasted for about 20 seconds. Know in detail in this report how intensely the earthquake was felt.

Rajasthan: Strong ruckus of BJP outside the assembly, protest over paper leak case
6:55
Rajasthan: Strong ruckus of BJP outside the assembly, protest over paper leak case
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
4:7
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
8:28
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
Delhi-NCR shaken by strong earthquake tremors, Epicenter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
6:56
Delhi-NCR shaken by strong earthquake tremors, Epicenter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
3:22
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal

