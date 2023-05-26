NewsVideos
BREAKING NEWS: Good days have come for SATENDRA JAIN, got bail from SUPREME COURT। DELHI NEWS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Supreme Court has given a big relief from Minister Satendra Jain in the Delhi Government. after a long stint in prison He has got bail from the Supreme Court.

