Breaking News: National Space Day will be celebrated on 23 August

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to celebrate August 23 as "National Space Day". On the same day, ISRO successfully landed Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon and thus India became the first country in the world to land on the Moon's South Pole.
