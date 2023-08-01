trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643336
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: 'No time to talk about the issue, PM Modi busy in election campaign' Kharge's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Breaking News: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has fiercely targeted PM Modi. When the PM did not come to the Parliament, he said that Modi ji has time for election campaign but does not have time to talk about the issue.

All Videos

Badhir News: Relief to Nitish Kumar from Patna High Court on caste census
play icon6:54
Badhir News: Relief to Nitish Kumar from Patna High Court on caste census
Nuh Latest Update: 21 FIRs so far in Nuh riots, 5 killed, 20 paramilitary companies deployed
play icon2:30
Nuh Latest Update: 21 FIRs so far in Nuh riots, 5 killed, 20 paramilitary companies deployed
Great news from space! On August 5, the world will say Jai Hindustan
play icon4:46
Great news from space! On August 5, the world will say Jai Hindustan
India Vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Lead India In T20I Series, Hardik Pandya Rested
play icon1:52
India Vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Lead India In T20I Series, Hardik Pandya Rested
5 people died in Nuh violence..Chief Minister said 'will not spare the miscreants'
play icon8:31
5 people died in Nuh violence..Chief Minister said 'will not spare the miscreants'

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Relief to Nitish Kumar from Patna High Court on caste census
play icon6:54
Badhir News: Relief to Nitish Kumar from Patna High Court on caste census
Nuh Latest Update: 21 FIRs so far in Nuh riots, 5 killed, 20 paramilitary companies deployed
play icon2:30
Nuh Latest Update: 21 FIRs so far in Nuh riots, 5 killed, 20 paramilitary companies deployed
Great news from space! On August 5, the world will say Jai Hindustan
play icon4:46
Great news from space! On August 5, the world will say Jai Hindustan
India Vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Lead India In T20I Series, Hardik Pandya Rested
play icon1:52
India Vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Lead India In T20I Series, Hardik Pandya Rested
5 people died in Nuh violence..Chief Minister said 'will not spare the miscreants'
play icon8:31
5 people died in Nuh violence..Chief Minister said 'will not spare the miscreants'
Mallikarjun Kharge,Chhattisgarh election,Rajasthan Election,Manipur news,news of the day,congress party latest video,Madhya Pradesh Election,telangana election,Manipur Viral Video,congress party video,Modi sarkar,Mallikarjun Kharge on PM Modi News,Breaking News,Congress,BJP,PM Modi,PM Modi Pune Visit,pm modi latest speech,