Breaking News: Photoshoot of MPs will be held in Lok Sabha, preparations made by Lok Sabha secretariat - sources

Sep 01, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Breaking News: Big news is coming from sources regarding photoshoot of MPs in Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has made preparations for this. Please tell that this photo is taken in a special way. The photoshoot of MPs in the Lok Sabha takes place in the last phase of the session. This photoshoot is kept for memory.
