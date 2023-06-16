NewsVideos
Breaking News: PM Modi calls Gujarat CM on Biparjoy storm

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Biparjoy storm has hit Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation by talking to the Chief Minister of Gujarat on the storm. According to the Meteorological Department, the landfall will continue till midnight.

