Breaking News: 'PM Modi has no interest in democracy, he is making statements in Rajasthan'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Breaking News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Sikar, Rajasthan, in which he targeted the Congress and the opposition fiercely. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has retaliated regarding this. Kharge accused PM Modi of insulting the Parliament.
''Bring My Daughter Back'': Mother Of Hyderabad Woman Who Was Found Starving On US Street
play icon4:13
''Bring My Daughter Back'': Mother Of Hyderabad Woman Who Was Found Starving On US Street
Supreme Court extended the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Mishra
play icon6:49
Supreme Court extended the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Mishra
Rajkot International Airport Speech: I.N.D.I.A. Attack on the coalition... PM Modi's attack
play icon2:8
Rajkot International Airport Speech: I.N.D.I.A. Attack on the coalition... PM Modi's attack
London Jury Acquits Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey Of All Nine Sexual Assault Charges
play icon2:3
London Jury Acquits Oscar-Winning Actor Kevin Spacey Of All Nine Sexual Assault Charges
Badhir News: Modi's attack on Congress will be exposed through the red diary!
play icon5:35
Badhir News: Modi's attack on Congress will be exposed through the red diary!
