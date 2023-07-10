NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: Preparations were made to terrorize Bengal in Murshidabad, 35 live bombs were found । Bengal Panchayat Polls

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Panchayat elections are going on in West Bengal. Meanwhile, big news is coming out from Murshidabad. Where 35 live bombs have been recovered. A bomb squad is also present at the place where the bomb was found.

All Videos

Delhi Weather: Rain wreaks havoc, what CM Arvind Kejriwal said in the press conference । Delhi Rains
1:49
Delhi Weather: Rain wreaks havoc, what CM Arvind Kejriwal said in the press conference । Delhi Rains
Delhi Suicide Case: Female Medical Officer commits suicide in 5 star hotel, Plice engaged in investigation
1:47
Delhi Suicide Case: Female Medical Officer commits suicide in 5 star hotel, Plice engaged in investigation
Delhi Flood Update: Raju Raj's exclusive report from the waves of Yamuna
1:22
Delhi Flood Update: Raju Raj's exclusive report from the waves of Yamuna
Delhi-NCR Rain update: Water level of Yamuna rises in Delhi due to rain, water released from Hathinikund Barrage
1:37
Delhi-NCR Rain update: Water level of Yamuna rises in Delhi due to rain, water released from Hathinikund Barrage
Washington DC embraces Sikhism in social studies standards for inclusive education
1:53
Washington DC embraces Sikhism in social studies standards for inclusive education

Trending Videos

1:49
Delhi Weather: Rain wreaks havoc, what CM Arvind Kejriwal said in the press conference । Delhi Rains
1:47
Delhi Suicide Case: Female Medical Officer commits suicide in 5 star hotel, Plice engaged in investigation
1:22
Delhi Flood Update: Raju Raj's exclusive report from the waves of Yamuna
1:37
Delhi-NCR Rain update: Water level of Yamuna rises in Delhi due to rain, water released from Hathinikund Barrage
1:53
Washington DC embraces Sikhism in social studies standards for inclusive education
west bengal panchayat election violence,Bengal panchayat polls,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,West Bengal panchayat polls,West Bengal panchayat election,West Bengal Violence,murshidabad me mile desi bomb,murshidabad news,murshidabad bomb news,west bengal panchayat election violence 2023,west bengal panchayat election news,bsf panchayat election violence,Panchayat election violence,west bengal panchayet election 2023,Mamata Banerjee,BJP,TMC,Zee News,Congress,