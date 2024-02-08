trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719071
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: Slab Falls at Delhi Metro in Gokul Puri Area

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us
In a concerning incident, a slab falls at a Delhi Metro location in Gokul Puri area. Authorities are addressing the situation, and investigations are underway to ensure the safety and integrity of the metro infrastructure.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi Claims PM Modi Born in General Caste, Accuses BJP of OBC Tag for Political Gain
Play Icon02:20
Rahul Gandhi Claims PM Modi Born in General Caste, Accuses BJP of OBC Tag for Political Gain
DMK, Congress, and CPI-M MPs Protest Financial Neglect of Tamil Nadu in Delhi
Play Icon00:38
DMK, Congress, and CPI-M MPs Protest Financial Neglect of Tamil Nadu in Delhi
Indian Air Force Conducts Precision Practice Sortie For Vayu Shakti 2024 In Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Play Icon00:22
Indian Air Force Conducts Precision Practice Sortie For Vayu Shakti 2024 In Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Nitish Kumar Affirms: 'I Will Never Leave NDA' After Meeting PM Narendra Modi
Play Icon01:19
Nitish Kumar Affirms: 'I Will Never Leave NDA' After Meeting PM Narendra Modi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
Play Icon00:32
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi Claims PM Modi Born in General Caste, Accuses BJP of OBC Tag for Political Gain
play icon2:20
Rahul Gandhi Claims PM Modi Born in General Caste, Accuses BJP of OBC Tag for Political Gain
DMK, Congress, and CPI-M MPs Protest Financial Neglect of Tamil Nadu in Delhi
play icon0:38
DMK, Congress, and CPI-M MPs Protest Financial Neglect of Tamil Nadu in Delhi
Indian Air Force Conducts Precision Practice Sortie For Vayu Shakti 2024 In Jodhpur, Rajasthan
play icon0:22
Indian Air Force Conducts Precision Practice Sortie For Vayu Shakti 2024 In Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Nitish Kumar Affirms: 'I Will Never Leave NDA' After Meeting PM Narendra Modi
play icon1:19
Nitish Kumar Affirms: 'I Will Never Leave NDA' After Meeting PM Narendra Modi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government
play icon0:32
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils 'Black Paper' Critiquing the Modi Government