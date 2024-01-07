trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706976
Breaking News: Tension after stone pelting in Solapur, Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Tension has arisen after stone pelting in Solapur, Maharashtra. Stone pelting took place yesterday during Hindu Aakrosh Morcha. Many shops were vandalized in Solapur. On which FIR has been registered against about 15 unknown people.

