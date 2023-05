videoDetails

Breaking News: Van fell into a pond in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, 2 dead, 1 in critical condition. Bhind Accident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, a van fell into a pond late night in which 2 people have died. So the same 2 people have been taken out safely by the NDRF team. And the condition of one is still critical.