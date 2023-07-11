trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633726
Breaking News: Violence again in Bengal, bricks and stones were kept in the polling booth । West Bengal Panchayat Polls

|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Violence broke out once again in Bengal. The news of violence is coming in the polling booth in Uttar Dinajpur. Where bricks and stones were kept hidden in the polling booth itself. Although the police made the miscreants run away. In the midst of heavy violence, the Governor of Bengal is meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.
