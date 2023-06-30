NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: When PM Modi left for DU by metro, interacted with students, watch LIVE VIDEO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
PM Modi DU Visit: Delhi University has organised Shatabdi Smaroh today. In this connection, PM Modi is going to Delhi University by boarding the Delhi Metro. Watch exclusive visuals of PM Modi from inside Delhi Metro.

All Videos

Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
play icon6:48
Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
play icon0:55
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
play icon15:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
play icon1:47
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
CM Yogi on Prayagraj visit today, to hand over Atiq Ahmed's possesion to poor
play icon5:3
CM Yogi on Prayagraj visit today, to hand over Atiq Ahmed's possesion to poor

Trending Videos

Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
play icon6:48
Heavy water logging near Andheri Subway due to continous rainfall
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
play icon0:55
Truck meets with accident in Haryana's Hisar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
play icon15:2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides in Metro till Delhi University, interacts with students
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
play icon1:47
Amarnath Yatra Security Convoy met accident, 3 including DSP injured
CM Yogi on Prayagraj visit today, to hand over Atiq Ahmed's possesion to poor
play icon5:3
CM Yogi on Prayagraj visit today, to hand over Atiq Ahmed's possesion to poor
pm modi du visit,pm modi delhi university visit,pm modi in delhi metro,pm modi in delhi,pm modi in delhi today,Modi,modi in delhi,modi in delhi today,modi delhi university,shatabadi samaroh,shatabadi samaroh delhi university,shatabdi samaroh,delhi vishwavidyalaya,delhi vishwavidyalaya metro station,delhi vishwavidyalaya pm modi,pm modi delhi vishwavidyalaya,modi delhi university visit,du shatabdi samaroh,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,Latest News,