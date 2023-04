videoDetails

Breaking News: Wrestler reaches police station to collect FIR copy, demands immediate action against Braj Bhushan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan has reached the Pehalwan police station to collect a copy of the FIR in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by Indian wrestlers. The wrestlers want to see what the police have written against the accused in the FIR.