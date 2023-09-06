trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658497
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi leaves for a week's Europe tour, Rahul will reach the capital of Paris and Brussels

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Breaking: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a week-long Europe tour, on this tour Rahul Gandhi will reach Paris, the capital of France and Brussels, the capital of Belgium.
