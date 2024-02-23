trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724056
Breaking: Suddenly a government bus caught fire in Alappuzha, Kerala

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
KERLA BUS FIRE Breaking: There is news of a sudden fire in a government bus in Alappuzha, Kerala. The magnitude of the fire can be estimated from the photographs. Fire engines have reached the spot and are trying to control the fire.

