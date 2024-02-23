trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724018
Breaking: Talks begin again with TMC regarding seat sharing

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
India Alliance Breaking: Congress party will start talks again with TMC regarding seat sharing. Rahul Gandhi gave this information in the meeting of the National Alliance Committee. Rahul Gandhi has also discussed seat sharing with Sharad Pawar.

