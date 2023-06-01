NewsVideos
videoDetails

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's difficulties will increase due to international betting of wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:30 AM IST
Wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case of sexual abuse have complained about the case to the International Wrestling Association, but even after this complaint, the investigation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be according to the Indian law. On the other hand, there is news quoting sources that the Delhi Police has not found enough evidence against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to arrest him. Delhi Police will present its investigation report in the court after 15 days.

All Videos

In the Gyanvapi case, the Muslim side got a blow from the Allahabad High Court
7:24
In the Gyanvapi case, the Muslim side got a blow from the Allahabad High Court
Good news related to health, when the heart attack will come, now AI will tell
10:4
Good news related to health, when the heart attack will come, now AI will tell
Controversy over Hijab pictures of toppers in Damoh
5:51
Controversy over Hijab pictures of toppers in Damoh
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Modi's 'knowledge' is Rahul Gandhi's hindrance?
40:32
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Modi's 'knowledge' is Rahul Gandhi's hindrance?
Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi divorce soon?
43:1
Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi divorce soon?

Trending Videos

7:24
In the Gyanvapi case, the Muslim side got a blow from the Allahabad High Court
10:4
Good news related to health, when the heart attack will come, now AI will tell
5:51
Controversy over Hijab pictures of toppers in Damoh
40:32
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Modi's 'knowledge' is Rahul Gandhi's hindrance?
43:1
Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi divorce soon?
delhi wrestlers protest,Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,Delhi Police,Delhi police news,Wrestlers protest,Brij Bhushan Singh,delhi ncr news in hindi,latest delhi ncr news in hindi,Delhi NCR Hindi Samachar,Wrestlers protest,बृजभूषण के खिलाफ सबूत नहीं मिलने की खबरों का दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया खंडन,कहा- अभी जांच जारी,बृजभूषण शरण सिंह,पहलवानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन,दिल्ली पुलिस,Wrestlers protest,brij bhushan sharan singh cant be arrested,