Brij Bhushan Singh makes big statement on wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
The top wrestlers who staged a sit-in had decided that they would throw their medals in the Ganga river of Haridwar. Naresh Tikait himself reached Haridwar and explained to the wrestlers. Naresh Tikait has sought 5 days time from the wrestlers and has taken back their medals.

