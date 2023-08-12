trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648084
Brijmandal Yatra will be held again on August 8, Hindu organizations will hold mahapanchayat tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
There is news of Brij Mandal Yatra to happen again on August 28, there will be a mahapanchayat of Hindu organizations tomorrow. Earlier another video of Nuh Hinsa had surfaced, in the video stone pelting miscreants are seen. This video is being told of Nuh's Badkali Chowk.

