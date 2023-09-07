trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658912
Britain's PM Rishi Sunak to reach India on September 8 for G20 Summit

Sep 07, 2023
Rishi Sunak india Visit: Delhi is all set for the G20 summit. In this connection, the process of arrival of foreign guests has started. Due to this, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will come to India on 8 September. Will reach Delhi around 9 o'clock.
