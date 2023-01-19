NewsVideos
videoDetails

British actor Julian Sands missing for 5 days now after leaving for hiking in the US mountain range

|Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
British actor Julian Sands has been reported missing after going hiking in mountains north of Los Angeles. He disappeared last Friday in the Baldy Bowl area during bad weather in the San Gabriel Mountains. Police said ground rescue teams abandoned their search at the weekend because of avalanche risks, but it was continuing by drone and helicopter. British actor Julian Sands missing for 5 days now after leaving for hiking in the US mountain range

All Videos

Jailed Drug Lord El Chapo sends 'SOS' to Mexico President
Jailed Drug Lord El Chapo sends 'SOS' to Mexico President
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Exclusive : What did Dhirendra Shastri say on the bulldozer?
35:54
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Exclusive : What did Dhirendra Shastri say on the bulldozer?
Exclusive conversation with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri!
3:32
Exclusive conversation with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri!
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
2:37
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
10:37
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?

Trending Videos

Jailed Drug Lord El Chapo sends 'SOS' to Mexico President
35:54
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Exclusive : What did Dhirendra Shastri say on the bulldozer?
3:32
Exclusive conversation with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri!
2:37
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
10:37
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
Entertainment video,