British actor Julian Sands missing for 5 days now after leaving for hiking in the US mountain range

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

British actor Julian Sands has been reported missing after going hiking in mountains north of Los Angeles. He disappeared last Friday in the Baldy Bowl area during bad weather in the San Gabriel Mountains. Police said ground rescue teams abandoned their search at the weekend because of avalanche risks, but it was continuing by drone and helicopter. British actor Julian Sands missing for 5 days now after leaving for hiking in the US mountain range