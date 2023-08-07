trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645668
Broke alliances with BJP but not left Hinduism, says Uddhav Thackeray

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and Sambhaji Brigade party held a joint meeting in Mumbai on August 06. While addressing the gathering, he said that he has broken the alliances with Bharatiya Janata Party but hadn’t left Hindutva.

