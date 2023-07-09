trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632887
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BSF employee arrested in Gujarat's Kutch, accused of sending secret information to Pakistan

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Pakistani Spy Arrested In Gujarat: Big news is being received from Kutch in Gujarat. BSF personnel have been arrested from Kutch. This person has been accused of sending intelligence information to Pakistan. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
play icon4:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 9th July 2023
play icon5:7
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 9th July 2023
Line Man thrashes Dalit Man in UP's Sonbhadra, video goes viral
play icon0:59
 Line Man thrashes Dalit Man in UP's Sonbhadra, video goes viral
BSF retaliates on Mamata Banerjee's allegations over Bengal Panchayat Election Security
play icon2:44
BSF retaliates on Mamata Banerjee's allegations over Bengal Panchayat Election Security
Journalists attacked in Jalpaiguri during coverage of bogus voting
play icon2:4
Journalists attacked in Jalpaiguri during coverage of bogus voting
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
play icon4:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 9th July 2023
play icon5:7
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 9th July 2023
Line Man thrashes Dalit Man in UP's Sonbhadra, video goes viral
play icon0:59
Line Man thrashes Dalit Man in UP's Sonbhadra, video goes viral
BSF retaliates on Mamata Banerjee's allegations over Bengal Panchayat Election Security
play icon2:44
BSF retaliates on Mamata Banerjee's allegations over Bengal Panchayat Election Security
Journalists attacked in Jalpaiguri during coverage of bogus voting
play icon2:4
Journalists attacked in Jalpaiguri during coverage of bogus voting
Pakistani Spy Arrested In Gujarat,Pakistani Spy Arrested In Gujarat Kutch,indian spy arrested in pakistan,BSF,bsf spy arrested,bsf isi agent arrested,isi agent caught in indian army,bsf arrested,bsf commandant arrested by cbi,bsf hone trap,honey trap case,honey trap case bsf,honey trap case bsf arrested,bsf honey trap case,bsf honey trap case news,bsf honey trap case breaking news,bsf honey trap breaking news,honey trap today news,Zee News,Hindi News,