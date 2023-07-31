trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642525
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BSF gets big success in Kashmir, intruder killed on LOC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir's R.S. An intruder has been killed on the international border in Pura's Arnia sector at around 1.50 am. BSF said that the search operation is going on in the area.

All Videos

Firing in Jaipur Express, 4 people died
play icon5:5
Firing in Jaipur Express, 4 people died
Terrible plane crash in California, America, 3 killed
play icon0:51
Terrible plane crash in California, America, 3 killed
Delhi SEWA Bill may be introduced in Lok Sabha today
play icon1:3
Delhi SEWA Bill may be introduced in Lok Sabha today
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
play icon12:44
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
Soldier Javed Ahmed Wani goes missing in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam
play icon1:43
Soldier Javed Ahmed Wani goes missing in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam

Trending Videos

Firing in Jaipur Express, 4 people died
play icon5:5
Firing in Jaipur Express, 4 people died
Terrible plane crash in California, America, 3 killed
play icon0:51
Terrible plane crash in California, America, 3 killed
Delhi SEWA Bill may be introduced in Lok Sabha today
play icon1:3
Delhi SEWA Bill may be introduced in Lok Sabha today
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
play icon12:44
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
Soldier Javed Ahmed Wani goes missing in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam
play icon1:43
Soldier Javed Ahmed Wani goes missing in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam
Breaking News,Indian Army,Hindi News,LoC,Kashmir,loc kashmir,kashmir loc ride,kashmir loc video,kashmir vlog,kashmir loc,loc of kashmir,jammu kashmir loc,loc kashmir border,loc area in kashmir,loc kashmir pakistan,kashmir vlogs 2023,loc kashmir border india,loc jammu kashmir border,special show from kashmir loc,