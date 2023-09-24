trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666363
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BSF gets big success, Pakistani drone found in Amritsar

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Canada India News: There is a dispute going on between India and Canada regarding Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. Meanwhile, big news is coming from the border. BSF has achieved great success. There has been a stir after finding a Pakistani drone in a village in Amritsar.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
play icon0:54
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
Modi's convoy was leaving at the speed of a bullet... suddenly the young man jumped
play icon8:38
Modi's convoy was leaving at the speed of a bullet... suddenly the young man jumped
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
play icon5:51
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
play icon3:45
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
SUPER 80: Silver medal for women's team in air rifle, silver for men in rowing in Asian Games 2023
play icon8:6
SUPER 80: Silver medal for women's team in air rifle, silver for men in rowing in Asian Games 2023

Trending Videos

India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
play icon0:54
India Canada Tension: Canada came into action after pressure from India, banner posters will be removed from Colombia
Modi's convoy was leaving at the speed of a bullet... suddenly the young man jumped
play icon8:38
Modi's convoy was leaving at the speed of a bullet... suddenly the young man jumped
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
play icon5:51
TOP 9 NEWS: India won 2 silver medals in Asian Games, Arun-Arvind pair did wonders in rowing.
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
play icon3:45
Asian Games 2023: India gets one more medal in Asian Games, bronze medal in men's pair in sailing
SUPER 80: Silver medal for women's team in air rifle, silver for men in rowing in Asian Games 2023
play icon8:6
SUPER 80: Silver medal for women's team in air rifle, silver for men in rowing in Asian Games 2023
Breaking News,BSF,Pakistani drone,india canada relations,canada india,india canada news,India Canada,Canada,canada india latest news,Canada news,canada india issue,canada india news,canada india relations,khalistan canada news,world news,india canada issue,india canada spat,India Canada ties,canada india tensions,canada india khalistan row,india canada conflict,india canada reaction,india canada controversy,hardeep singh nijjar canada news,Amritsar,