BSF Jawan Injured in Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
Pakistan has carried out a nefarious conspiracy. Pakistan has violated ceasefire by firing heavily in Samba of Jammu and Kashmir. A BSF jawan has been injured in this firing.
