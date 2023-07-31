trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642815
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BSF Troops With Punjab Police Seizes 3 Kg Heroin Dropped By Pakistani Drone In Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Border Security Force (BSF) troops in a joint search operation with Punjab Police recovered a big size consignment of Heroin weighing approximately 3 kg, wrapped with yellow tape along with a Pakistani Drone from the farming field near village Khemkaran in district Tarn Taran, today

All Videos

play icon2:11
"We Are Trying To Investigate From All Angles" DRM Mumbai Central Neeraj Verma On Firing Incident In Moving Jaipur Express
Struggling Shubman Gill Registers Big Achievement, Breaks Babar Azam's Record vs West Indies
play icon1:56
Struggling Shubman Gill Registers Big Achievement, Breaks Babar Azam's Record vs West Indies
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
play icon4:2
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
Government can now monitor WhatsApp chats? PIB Debunks Claims
play icon1:59
Government can now monitor WhatsApp chats? PIB Debunks Claims
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
play icon1:6
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office

Trending Videos

play icon2:11
"We Are Trying To Investigate From All Angles" DRM Mumbai Central Neeraj Verma On Firing Incident In Moving Jaipur Express
Struggling Shubman Gill Registers Big Achievement, Breaks Babar Azam's Record vs West Indies
play icon1:56
Struggling Shubman Gill Registers Big Achievement, Breaks Babar Azam's Record vs West Indies
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
play icon4:2
SC on Manipur violence: Supreme Court decides on Manipur violence, state government should decide the name of SIT
Government can now monitor WhatsApp chats? PIB Debunks Claims
play icon1:59
Government can now monitor WhatsApp chats? PIB Debunks Claims
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office
play icon1:6
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office