BSP Leader Mahendra Gupta shot dead in Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 06:58 AM IST
BSP Leader Murder Case: Information about the murder of BSP leader is coming out from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. It is being told that the leader of Bahujan Samaj Party has been shot dead. The accused had shot BSP leader Mahendra Gupta in the head due to which he died on the spot. Police reached the spot after the accident, registered the case and started searching for the accused.

