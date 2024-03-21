Advertisement
Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested In Bareilly

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
BREAKING NEWS: There's a big update in the Budaun double murder case: the police caught the second suspect, named Javed, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, last night. In a video from the police, Javed admits, "...I went to Delhi first and then came to Bareilly to give up. People called me about what my brother did..." This arrest is a major breakthrough in the investigation of this serious crime.

