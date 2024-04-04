Advertisement
Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh joins BJP

|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Senior Congress leader and spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh has joined BJP after leaving the Congress party. Gaurav Vallabh joined BJP on Thursday.

