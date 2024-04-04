Advertisement
Smriti Irani taunts Congress during public meeting in Wayanad

|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Recently Rahul Gandhi had filed nomination from Wayanad, Kerala. At the same time, now BJP leader Smriti Irani has also reached Wayanad. Where, during the road show, Smriti Irani fiercely targeted Rahul Gandhi and Congress.

