trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708597
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Budget Session 2024 dates released

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Follow Us
According to sources, dates for budget session has come. As per reports, budget session 2024 will begin from 31st of January and will continue till 9th of February. President Draupadi Murmu will address both the houses of Parliament on 31 January and Interim budget will be presented on February 1st' 2024.

All Videos

PM Modi Shared Bhajan of Shri Ram by 15 Year old Surya Gayatri from Kerala
Play Icon6:30
PM Modi Shared Bhajan of Shri Ram by 15 Year old Surya Gayatri from Kerala
Lt General Manoj Pandey makes huge remark over LAC
Play Icon1:19
Lt General Manoj Pandey makes huge remark over LAC
BJP hits hard on Congress over Ram Temple Invitation Rejection
Play Icon6:19
BJP hits hard on Congress over Ram Temple Invitation Rejection
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals 2024 at Kartavya Path, Delhi
Play Icon1:17
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals 2024 at Kartavya Path, Delhi
FWICE appeals to Filmmakers Boycott Maldives choose India for Shooting
Play Icon0:56
FWICE appeals to Filmmakers Boycott Maldives choose India for Shooting

Trending Videos

PM Modi Shared Bhajan of Shri Ram by 15 Year old Surya Gayatri from Kerala
play icon6:30
PM Modi Shared Bhajan of Shri Ram by 15 Year old Surya Gayatri from Kerala
Lt General Manoj Pandey makes huge remark over LAC
play icon1:19
Lt General Manoj Pandey makes huge remark over LAC
BJP hits hard on Congress over Ram Temple Invitation Rejection
play icon6:19
BJP hits hard on Congress over Ram Temple Invitation Rejection
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals 2024 at Kartavya Path, Delhi
play icon1:17
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals 2024 at Kartavya Path, Delhi
FWICE appeals to Filmmakers Boycott Maldives choose India for Shooting
play icon0:56
FWICE appeals to Filmmakers Boycott Maldives choose India for Shooting
Union Budget 2024,Budget 2024,2024 budget,Union Budget 2023-24,union budget 2023,Budget 2023,Union Budget,Budget,india budget 2023,union budget 2024 date,budget 2024 news,budget 2024 expectations,india budget 2024,budget 2024 india,indian budget 2024,Interim Budget 2024,upcoming budget 2024,budget session 2023,union budget 2023-24 hindi,budget 2023 expectations,budget 2023-24 india,indian budget 2023,budget news,2024 national budget,