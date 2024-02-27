trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725370
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Budget to be presented in Maharashtra Assembly today

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 07:24 AM IST
Follow Us
Budget session 2024 began in Maharashtra Assembly on Monday. Meanwhile, budget will be presented in Maharashtra Assembly today. The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. Amid this, opposition has decidded to protest against the government. Know in detail what can happen today in this report.

All Videos

PM Modi to be on Mission from today
Play Icon00:52
PM Modi to be on Mission from today
Top 100 news of the day
Play Icon09:34
Top 100 news of the day
Bihar: Accident of Tejashwi Yadav's convoy's vehicle
Play Icon00:58
Bihar: Accident of Tejashwi Yadav's convoy's vehicle
Elections on 15 Rajya Sabha seats today
Play Icon01:27
Elections on 15 Rajya Sabha seats today
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon05:26
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

PM Modi to be on Mission from today
play icon0:52
PM Modi to be on Mission from today
Top 100 news of the day
play icon9:34
Top 100 news of the day
Bihar: Accident of Tejashwi Yadav's convoy's vehicle
play icon0:58
Bihar: Accident of Tejashwi Yadav's convoy's vehicle
Elections on 15 Rajya Sabha seats today
play icon1:27
Elections on 15 Rajya Sabha seats today
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:26
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign