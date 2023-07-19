trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637273
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bulandshahr Breaking: Big accident due to roof collapse in Bulandshahr, 4 people died, innocent saved

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
BULANDSHAHER BREAKING: In Bulandshahr, there has been a big accident due to the collapse of the roof of the house, 4 people died in the accident, while one innocent has been saved safely. All the people who died are being told of one family.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Outcome of ‘Opposition Meeting’ clearly indicating that BJP is worried: KC Venugopal
play icon1:5
Outcome of ‘Opposition Meeting’ clearly indicating that BJP is worried: KC Venugopal
PM Modi departs from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting
play icon1:2
PM Modi departs from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting
“All leaders show their enthusiasm, support to PM Modi,” says Chirag Paswan
play icon1:45
“All leaders show their enthusiasm, support to PM Modi,” says Chirag Paswan
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 19th July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
play icon6:41
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 19th July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
PAKISTAN BREAKING: Suicide attack near army vehicle in Peshawar, two killed, 7 injured
play icon0:34
PAKISTAN BREAKING: Suicide attack near army vehicle in Peshawar, two killed, 7 injured
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Outcome of ‘Opposition Meeting’ clearly indicating that BJP is worried: KC Venugopal
play icon1:5
Outcome of ‘Opposition Meeting’ clearly indicating that BJP is worried: KC Venugopal
PM Modi departs from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting
play icon1:2
PM Modi departs from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting
“All leaders show their enthusiasm, support to PM Modi,” says Chirag Paswan
play icon1:45
“All leaders show their enthusiasm, support to PM Modi,” says Chirag Paswan
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 19th July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
play icon6:41
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 19th July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
PAKISTAN BREAKING: Suicide attack near army vehicle in Peshawar, two killed, 7 injured
play icon0:34
PAKISTAN BREAKING: Suicide attack near army vehicle in Peshawar, two killed, 7 injured
Bulandshahr,bulandshahr news,Breaking News,Makan ki chat giri,bulandshahr accident,Breaking News,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,badi kabrain यूपी: बुलंदशहर में घर की छत गिरी,मलबे में दबकर एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की मौत,यूपी न्यूज,बुलंदशहर न्यूज,बुंलदशहर छत गिरी,UP news,bulandshahr news,Bulandshahr roof collapse,bulandshahar roof collapsed four people same family died,